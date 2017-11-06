SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas --Nearly half of those killed in the Texas church massacre were children, authorities said on Monday.
Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told ABC7's sister station KTRK-TV that 12 to 14 children were among the victims of the mass shooting.
At least 26 people were killed and about 20 injured after a gunman opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs on Sunday.
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church kills at least 26
Tackitt also said it appears the gunman, Devin Kelley, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Investigators said Kelley entered the church from the back and fired as he walked to the front.
"He just walked down the center aisle, turned around and my understanding was shooting on his way back out," said Tackitt, who said the gunman also carried a handgun but that he didn't know if it was fired. Tackitt described the scene as "terrible."
Sutherland Springs shooting suspect – Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, of New Braunfels, TX – is pictured here in his driver license photo. pic.twitter.com/yDPKOfh2OM— Texas DPS (@TxDPS) November 6, 2017
Tackitt said Kelley reloaded several times and had 30-round magazines. He said dozens of rounds were fired. Kelley reportedly dropped the assault rifle before leaving.
MORE: Pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead in Texas church shooting
The sheriff has spoken with the neighbor who shot at Kelley, but that man doesn't believe he's a hero. He does not want to speak publicly about what happened. Investigators said if he hadn't been there, the shooter would have gotten away.
That neighbor was able to fire two to three rounds at Kelley as he left the church. Kelley returned fire with a handgun before getting in his vehicle and speeding from the scene.
Two good Samaritans chased Kelley for six miles before he ran off the road and into a ditch. Kelley was found dead in his vehicle.
MORE: Good Samaritan describes chasing church shooting suspect
Investigators said most of the people in the church had been shot or wounded. Many of the parents attempted to shield their children from the gunfire.
Investigators also said the gunman's former in-laws attended the First Baptist Church at times but were not at the service Sunday morning. It's not clear if he targeted the church because of this connection.
Kelley's wife and child are safe in New Braunfels, Texas.
MORE: Pres. Trump says Texas church mass shooting not a "guns situation"
All of the bodies of the victims have been removed from the church and taken to the medical examiner's office. At this time, one victim has still not been identified.
All of the shooting victims who are in the hospital are said to be in stable condition.
"It's unbelievable to see children, men and women, laying there. Defenseless people," said Sheriff Tackitt.