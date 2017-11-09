HOUSTON --The incredible video is one you have to see to believe.
Customers at a Houston bakery got an unexpected serving of sweets when a thief handed them stolen donuts.
Three men stormed into a Shipley Do-Nuts store with their faces covered.
Surveillance footage shows the moment two of the men hopped over the counter while another talked to customers inside the store.
WATCH: Thieves hold up Shipley Do-Nuts store
The thief took the customers' phones while the other robbers ordered around an employee, demanding cash from the register.
A terrifying situation, but not unusual for a robbery, until one of the men grabbed donuts and began handing them out before running off.
It was a sweet treat that surely didn't take away the bitter taste of being robbed.
WANTED: DO YOU KNOW THESE MEN?
Police are searching for the three robbers. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.