Thief hands out donuts after robbing bakery in Houston

Three men are on the run after a frightening robbery at a Shipley Do-Nuts store in Houston.

By
HOUSTON --
The incredible video is one you have to see to believe.

Customers at a Houston bakery got an unexpected serving of sweets when a thief handed them stolen donuts.

Three men stormed into a Shipley Do-Nuts store with their faces covered.

Surveillance footage shows the moment two of the men hopped over the counter while another talked to customers inside the store.

WATCH: Thieves hold up Shipley Do-Nuts store
A brazen crime at one of the sweetest places in Houston: Shipley Do-Nuts



The thief took the customers' phones while the other robbers ordered around an employee, demanding cash from the register.

A terrifying situation, but not unusual for a robbery, until one of the men grabbed donuts and began handing them out before running off.

It was a sweet treat that surely didn't take away the bitter taste of being robbed.

WANTED: DO YOU KNOW THESE MEN?


Police are searching for the three robbers. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
