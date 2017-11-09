EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2615752" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A brazen crime at one of the sweetest places in Houston: Shipley Do-Nuts

The incredible video is one you have to see to believe.Customers at a Houston bakery got an unexpected serving of sweets when a thief handed them stolen donuts.Three men stormed into a Shipley Do-Nuts store with their faces covered.Surveillance footage shows the moment two of the men hopped over the counter while another talked to customers inside the store.The thief took the customers' phones while the other robbers ordered around an employee, demanding cash from the register.A terrifying situation, but not unusual for a robbery, until one of the men grabbed donuts and began handing them out before running off.It was a sweet treat that surely didn't take away the bitter taste of being robbed.Police are searching for the three robbers. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.