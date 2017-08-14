Toddler found walking alone in Van Nuys; parents sought

A 3-year-old girl who was found wandering alone in Van Nuys late Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017.

By and ABC7.com staff
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police on Monday are searching for the parents of a toddler found wandering the streets alone in Van Nuys overnight.

Los Angeles police said a good Samaritan discovered the young girl at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday near Hazeltine Avenue and Hamlin Street and called 911.

Police took the child to a nearby police station. When asked where she is from she said she was from "far away," police said. The toddler, who identified herself as Ariel, is believed to be about 3 years old.

Authorities are in search of the child's parents or guardians.

Meantime, the young girl is in the care of L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services.

Anyone with information on the child was urged to call police.
