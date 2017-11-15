Armed barricaded suspect in Torrance area leads to evacuations, lockdown

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau officers at the scene of an armed barricade in unincorporated Torrance on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) --
An armed barricaded suspect in unincorporated Torrance prompted the evacuation of surrounding homes and the precautionary lockdown of a nearby elementary school on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau responded to the 1000 block of 222nd Street shortly after 10:30 a.m. regarding an armed barricaded suspect.

Area homes were evacuated and Meyler Street Elementary School was placed on lockdown for the safety of the residents and students, sheriff's officials said in a press release.

A special weapons team assumed command of the tactical response and crisis negotiators were at the scene to help bring the barricade to a peaceful resolution.

Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to contact the LASD's Carson Station at (310) 830-1123. To remain anonymous, call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
