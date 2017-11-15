An armed barricaded suspect in unincorporated Torrance prompted the evacuation of surrounding homes and the precautionary lockdown of a nearby elementary school on Wednesday.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau responded to the 1000 block of 222nd Street shortly after 10:30 a.m. regarding an armed barricaded suspect.Area homes were evacuated and Meyler Street Elementary School was placed on lockdown for the safety of the residents and students, sheriff's officials said in a press release.A special weapons team assumed command of the tactical response and crisis negotiators were at the scene to help bring the barricade to a peaceful resolution.Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to contact the LASD's Carson Station at (310) 830-1123. To remain anonymous, call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).