1 dead after vehicle plummets from overpass onto 110 Freeway in downtown LA
A driver was killed Thursday morning when a car drove off an overpass in downtown Los Angeles, overturned and landed on the 110 Freeway below, authorities said. (Loudlabs)

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A person was killed Thursday morning when a car drove off an overpass in downtown Los Angeles, overturned and landed on the 110 Freeway below, authorities said.

All northbound lanes were temporarily closed after the 4 a.m. crash, which occurred at Third Street and prompted the California Highway Patrol to issue a SigAlert.

At least one lane was subsequently reopened as L.A. Fire Department personnel used the Jaws of Life to extricate the occupant's body from the vehicle.


The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

The scene was expected to be cleared by 8 a.m., according to the CHP.
