DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A person was killed Thursday morning when a car drove off an overpass in downtown Los Angeles, overturned and landed on the 110 Freeway below, authorities said.
All northbound lanes were temporarily closed after the 4 a.m. crash, which occurred at Third Street and prompted the California Highway Patrol to issue a SigAlert.
At least one lane was subsequently reopened as L.A. Fire Department personnel used the Jaws of Life to extricate the occupant's body from the vehicle.
#BREAKINGNEWS Deadly crash - 110 NB at 3rd in DTLA; crash went off overpass onto highway. Big backup. #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/bhhrCCEd9x— Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) December 29, 2016
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
The scene was expected to be cleared by 8 a.m., according to the CHP.