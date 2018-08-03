TRAFFIC

1 killed, 1 injured in Carson rollover crash

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) --
One person died and another was injured in a single-car rollover crash in Carson Friday afternoon.

Authorities said the crash happened around 3 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Sepulveda Boulevard, where a vehicle overturned.

One of the occupants was ejected from the vehicle, authorities said. One of the two occupants was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized.

The cause of the crash was unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.
