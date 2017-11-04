TRAFFIC

1 killed, 3 others injured in Santa Clarita multi-car crash

An ABC7 eyewitness captured this image after a three-car crash happened in Santa Clarita that left one person dead on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
One person died and three others suffered injuries after two vehicles and a Santa Clarita city bus crashed at an intersection Saturday night.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Sierra Highway. Authorities said a truck towing a trailer rear-ended a sedan and that vehicle was pushed into a city bus.

The driver, a woman, was killed in the crash.

Authorities also said there were five people onboard the bus, including the driver, and only one person suffered minor injuries.

It was unclear what caused the crash.

In a photo captured by a witness, the pickup truck appeared to be on top of the sedan.

The driver of the bus and truck were taken to a local hospital to be checked for drugs or alcohol, but authorities said they do not believe those substances were factors in the crash.

A SigAlert was issued and the intersection would be closed for the rest of the night, authorities said.

The investigation was ongoing.
