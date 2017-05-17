SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --One person was killed after a tire flew off a car and smashed through a vehicle's windshield on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, according to authorities.
A white Cadillac was traveling northbound on the 14 Freeway just before Newhall Avenue when the California Highway Patrol said the front driver's side tire came off at about 2:35 p.m.
The tire flew into the southbound lanes and smashed through the windshield of a black Hyundai, officials said. One person was killed, according to police.
Multiple lanes were closed on southbound 14 Freeway while detectives investigated the scene.
