One person was killed after a tire flew off a car and smashed through a vehicle's windshield on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, according to authorities.A white Cadillac was traveling northbound on the 14 Freeway just before Newhall Avenue when the California Highway Patrol said the front driver's side tire came off at about 2:35 p.m.The tire flew into the southbound lanes and smashed through the windshield of a black Hyundai, officials said. One person was killed, according to police.Multiple lanes were closed on southbound 14 Freeway while detectives investigated the scene.DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.