The 101 Freeway will be closed in Calabasas overnight for four nights this week for a state bridge construction project, according to Caltrans.The first closure starts tonight at 10 p.m., with up to two lanes in both directions. The closure expands to all lanes in both directions from midnight to 5 a.m. A similar time schedule will be followed Tuesday night through Friday morning.The closure will allow work on bridge construction at the freeway interchange at Lost Hills Road in Calabasas. A contractor, Security Paving, Inc. is placing girders for a new bridge structure for the $24 million project by the city of Calabasas.The project involves replacing the bridge at Lost Hills Road, as well as improvements to the on and off ramps of the 101 and enhanced pedestrian safety.The lanes are all expected to be reopened by 6 a.m. Signs will notify drivers of the closures as well as detour routes.