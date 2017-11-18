TRAFFIC

2 adults killed, 4 others critically injured in Santa Fe Springs crash involving motorcycle and car

Two adults were killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, on a freeway overpass in Santa Fe Springs. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) --
Two adults were killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan early Saturday morning on a freeway overpass in Santa Fe Springs, authorities said.

The collision was reported shortly before 2 a.m. near the 5 Freeway off-ramp at Carmenita Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and four other adults were hospitalized in critical condition. The deceased were not immediately identified; the ages and genders of the injured were unknown.

According to Whittier Police Department investigators, four people were in the white car and two were on the motorcycle at the time of the incident. It was unclear if the fatally injured persons were in the sedan or on the motorcycle.

Police did not confirm initial reports that the crash may have been the result of a street race involving two motorcycles.

The overpass remained closed at 8 a.m. as the investigation continued at the scene.
