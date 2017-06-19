2 killed in fiery wrong-way crash on SB 5 Freeway in Anaheim

Two people were killed in a fiery wrong-way crash Monday morning on the southbound 5 Freeway in Anaheim, authorities said.About 3:18 a.m., multiple callers reported a sedan traveling northbound on the southbound side of the interstate, just south of the 91 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.The violent collision apparently occurred minutes later and resulted in the wayward car erupting in flames. Anaheim Fire Department firefighters extinguished the blaze. A mangled, overturned minivan was also seen at the crash site.All southbound lanes were initially closed after the incident. The CHP issued a SigAlert and later reopened the carpool lane.