TRAFFIC

2 pedestrians killed in Huntington Park car crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Two pedestrians were killed in a car crash at an intersection in Huntington Park Tuesday night. (KABC)

By
HUNTINGTON PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two pedestrians were killed in a car crash at an intersection in Huntington Park Tuesday night.

Authorities said the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. at Pacific Boulevard and 53rd Street. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two people were crossing Pacific Boulevard when they were hit. Authorities said the driver remained at the scene, and the crash is being investigated as a traffic crash.

It was unclear what caused the crash.

The investigation was ongoing.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficcar crashtraffic fatalitiespedestrian struckHuntington ParkLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Driver, good Samaritan both fatally struck on 22 Fwy in OC
Car crash causes traffic backup on EB 134 Fwy in Burbank
DUI suspect arrested after bicyclist killed in Koreatown
Transition road reopens after big rig crash in downtown LA
More Traffic
Top Stories
Dodgers' World Series dreams alive with crucial win in Game 6
Suspect dies after hours-long Riverside school barricade
7 arrested outside Milo Yiannopoulos speech at Cal State Fullerton
8 dead in rampage, 'cowardly' truck attack on NYC bike path
CHLA patients thank those who sent in Halloween cards
Recorded interviews with man accused of killing Palmdale boy played in court
Security heightened for WeHo Carnaval amid NYC terror attack
Driver of stolen sheriff's SUV in custody after dramatic chase
Show More
CA gas prices to increase starting Wednesday
NTSB says deadly Palm Springs bus crash caused by fatigued drivers
NYC bike path rampage: What we know about the suspect
Netflix suspends 'House of Cards' production amid Spacey flap
OC man sought in stabbing death of ex-'s new beau
More News
Top Video
Dodgers' World Series dreams alive with crucial win in Game 6
Suspect dies after hours-long Riverside school barricade
'Coming to America' restaurant appears in Hollywood
Recorded interviews with man accused of killing Palmdale boy played in court
More Video