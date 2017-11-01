2 pedestrians killed in Huntington Park car crash

Two pedestrians were killed in a car crash at an intersection in Huntington Park Tuesday night.Authorities said the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. at Pacific Boulevard and 53rd Street. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.The two people were crossing Pacific Boulevard when they were hit. Authorities said the driver remained at the scene, and the crash is being investigated as a traffic crash.It was unclear what caused the crash.The investigation was ongoing.