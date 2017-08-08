up to four lanes between Lowell Avenue to Mountain Street

eastbound 210 connector to southbound 2 Freeway

eastbound 210 connector to southbound 710 Freeway

up to 3 lanes between Mountain Street and Lowell Avenue

Gould Avenue, Walnut Street and Ocean View Boulevard on-ramps

Foothill Boulevard, La Crescenta Avenue and Lowell Avenue off-ramps

Mountain Street, Lincoln Avenue, Arroyo Boulevard, Berkshire Place, Angeles Crest Highway and Pennsylvania Avenue on- and off-ramps

westbound 210 Freeway connector to southbound 2 Freeway

westbound 210 Freeway connector to southbound 710 Freeway.

A major construction project on the 210 Freeway is underway, and it will impact drivers in several cities. The overnight closures started Monday night and will last through Saturday, according to Caltrans officials.Parts of the freeway in Pasadena, La Crescenta and La Canada Flintridge will be closed for Caltrans' 210 Pavement Rehabilitation Project.People living and working near the freeway were told by Caltrans officials to expect noise, vibrations and dust associated with the work, though water trucks will be used to minimize dust and noise levels are not expected to exceed state and federal regulations.As part of the project, the westbound Angeles Crest Highway (Loop) on- ramp and westbound Ocean View Boulevard off-ramp will be closed through the month of August.Also from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., the northbound 2 Freeway ramp to the eastbound 210 will be closed, along with the eastbound 134 Freeway connector to the westbound 210.The northbound 2 Freeway connector to the westbound 210 Freeway will be closed from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.On the northbound 710 Freeway, the Del Mar Boulevard on-ramp will be closed from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., while the California Boulevard on-ramp will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.Signs will alert drivers of closures, but Caltrans officials said motorists should expect delays, plan ahead and use alternate routes.