U2 concerts, Amgen tour, JPL open house expected to cause traffic delays in Pasadena

Several big events are happening at the same time over the weekend in Pasadena, so officials are warning residents to be wary of traffic. (KABC)

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Several big events are happening at the same time over the weekend in Pasadena, so officials are warning residents to be wary of traffic.

Signs have been posted along the Rose Bowl loop, warning people who exercise in the area to be aware of the concerts that will be going on, including two sold out shows by U2.

The concert is just one of three big events going on. The Amgen Tour of California will ride into town and cyclists will pass the finish line in front of the Pasadena Civic Center.

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory will also be hosting its annual two-day open house. People have been urged to arrive early to the events to find parking or take public transportation to ignore the possible headache all together.

City officials want to remind people who will attend the events that if they see anything suspicious to call police.
