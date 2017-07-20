TRAFFIC

3 children, 2 adults injured in 14 Fwy crash in Agua Dulce

EMBED </>More Videos

Three children and two adults were injured in a crash on the 14 Freeway in Agua Dulce on Thursday, authorities said. All northbound lanes were closed due to the wreck. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
AGUA DULCE, Calif. (KABC) --
Three children and two adults were injured in a crash on the 14 Freeway in Agua Dulce on Thursday, authorities said. All northbound lanes were temporarily closed due to the wreck.

The accident occurred around 6:20 a.m. near the Sierra Highway/Red Rover Mine Road exit.

All northbound lanes were closed as a helicopter arrived on scene. Lanes began to reopen shortly before 8 a.m.

Emergency personnel were seen administering CPR to a small child who was placed into the helicopter to be taken to a hospital.

According to fire officials, three people were listed in critical condition, and two were listed in stable condition.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficcar accidentcar crashfreewayroad closuretraffic delayAgua DulceLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
1 injured in 5 Fwy crash in Commerce; lanes back open
LA drivers spend 85 hours a year searching for parking
Couple outraged over $900 Uber bill
Teen shot in head during deadly PA road rage incident
More Traffic
Top Stories
Simpson's family arrives at Nevada prison for parole hearing
Shooting near South LA liquor store leaves 1 man dead
Baby dies in hot car during mom's hair appointment
Ryan Seacrest to host 'American Idol' on ABC
Dad arrested for speeding to hospital with wife in labor
Missing Boyle Heights teens found unharmed
Public memorial held for beloved South Pasadena boy
Man sentenced for pimping women, underage girl in OC
Show More
TDIH: Armstrong becomes 1st man to walk on the moon
2 K9 officers burned in South Gate explosion during training exercise
1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting near South LA pot shop
Baltimore cop accused of planting drugs; body cam video released
Arizona Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor
More News
Top Video
Simpson's family arrives at Nevada prison for parole hearing
Baby dies in hot car during mom's hair appointment
Ryan Seacrest to host 'American Idol' on ABC
Shooting near South LA liquor store leaves 1 man dead
More Video