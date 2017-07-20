3 children, 2 adults injured in 14 Fwy crash in Agua Dulce

Three children and two adults were injured in a crash on the 14 Freeway in Agua Dulce on Thursday, authorities said. All northbound lanes were temporarily closed due to the wreck.The accident occurred around 6:20 a.m. near the Sierra Highway/Red Rover Mine Road exit.All northbound lanes were closed as a helicopter arrived on scene. Lanes began to reopen shortly before 8 a.m.Emergency personnel were seen administering CPR to a small child who was placed into the helicopter to be taken to a hospital.According to fire officials, three people were listed in critical condition, and two were listed in stable condition.The cause of the crash was not immediately known.