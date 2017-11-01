TRAFFIC

3 killed when SUV slams into palm tree in Oxnard

EMBED </>More Videos

Three people were killed when an SUV slammed into a palm tree Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Oxnard, authorities said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) --
Three people were killed when an SUV slammed into a palm tree Wednesday morning in Oxnard, authorities said.

The violent crash happened about 4:25 a.m. near the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Wooley Road, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Two people died at the scene and a third individual died at a hospital, police said. The identities of the deceased were not immediately released.

Aerial footage from the scene showed investigators examining a mangled SUV that apparently toppled the tree.

The cause of the collision was unknown.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficcrashcar crashtraffic fatalitiesOxnardVentura County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
2 pedestrians killed in Huntington Park car crash
Driver, good Samaritan both fatally struck on 22 Fwy in OC
Car crash causes traffic backup on EB 134 Fwy in Burbank
DUI suspect arrested after bicyclist killed in Koreatown
More Traffic
Top Stories
Dodgers' World Series dreams alive with crucial win in Game 6
World Series 2017: Game 7 stats
NYC terror suspect 'proud' of attack, did it for ISIS, officials say
New York terror attack: 5-year veteran of NYPD shot suspect
Suspect dies after hours-long Riverside school barricade
7 arrested outside Milo Yiannopoulos speech at Cal State Fullerton
2 pedestrians killed in Huntington Park car crash
8 dead in rampage, 'cowardly' truck attack on NYC bike path
Show More
CHLA patients thank those who sent in Halloween cards
Recorded interviews with man accused of killing Palmdale boy played in court
Security heightened for WeHo Carnaval amid NYC terror attack
Driver of stolen sheriff's SUV in custody after dramatic chase
CA gas prices to increase starting Wednesday
More News
Top Video
Dodgers' World Series dreams alive with crucial win in Game 6
World Series 2017: Game 7 stats
New York terror attack: 5-year veteran of NYPD shot suspect
Suspect dies after hours-long Riverside school barricade
More Video