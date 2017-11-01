TRAFFIC

3 teens killed, 1 critically injured when SUV slams into tree in Oxnard

Three teenagers were killed and another was critically injured Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, when an SUV slammed into a palm tree in Oxnard, authorities said. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) --
Three teenagers were killed and another was critically injured Wednesday morning when an SUV slammed into a palm tree in Oxnard, authorities said.

The violent crash happened about 4:25 a.m. near the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Wooley Road, according to the Oxnard Police Department. There were six occupants in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The victims ranged in age from 15 to 19, police said. Two females died at the scene and a third female died at a hospital. They were not immediately identified.

One teen was hospitalized in critical condition; two others suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

According to investigators, alcohol and speed were factors in the collision.

Aerial footage from the scene showed investigators examining a mangled SUV that apparently toppled the tree.

