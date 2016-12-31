5 Freeway shut down through Grapevine due to snow

GORMAN, Calif. (KABC) --The 5 Freeway has been shut down through the Grapevine due to snow, according to authorities.
California Highway Patrol said the freeway was closed heading northbound at Parker Road in Gorman and southbound at Laval road.
Officials said the road was expected to be closed for approximately three hours.
I-5 North is closed in Castaic due to snow on the Grapevine. It's unknown how long drivers will be detoured. pic.twitter.com/3tgQIaaR3V— Melissa MacBride (@abc7melissa) January 1, 2017
