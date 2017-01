The 5 Freeway has re-opened in Burbank after a person threatened to jump from an overpass Thursday afternoon, according to police.California Highway Patrol and Burbank police shut down the freeway in both directions at Olive Avenue just before 1 p.m.Officials later announced the freeway was completely re-opened after the incident had concluded.Authorities urged the public to avoid the area as traffic would be backed up for some time.For the latest traffic details, check out abc7.com/traffic