5 Freeway re-opens in Burbank after person threatens to jump from overpass

By ABC7.com staff
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --
The 5 Freeway has re-opened in Burbank after a person threatened to jump from an overpass Thursday afternoon, according to police.

California Highway Patrol and Burbank police shut down the freeway in both directions at Olive Avenue just before 1 p.m.

Officials later announced the freeway was completely re-opened after the incident had concluded.

Authorities urged the public to avoid the area as traffic would be backed up for some time.

For the latest traffic details, check out abc7.com/traffic.

City News Service contributed to this report.
