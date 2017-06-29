TRAFFIC

6 injured in multi-vehicle crash on 10 Fwy in Pomona; 4 EB lanes remain closed

A car crash blocked multiple lanes on the eastbound 10 Freeway near Fairplex Drive in Pomona on Thursday, June 29, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --
Six people were injured in a crash involving at least two vehicles Thursday morning in a crash that initially shut down all eastbound lanes on the 10 Freeway in Pomona, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly before 6 a.m. just west of Fairplex Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a SigAlert.

About 20 minutes later, the CHP reopened two of the eastbound lanes. The other lanes on that side of the interstate were expected to remain closed for about an hour.

The cause of the incident was unknown.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
