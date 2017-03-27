TRAFFIC

Corona 91 Freeway express toll lane fees increased during peak hours

The 91 Freeway in Corona is shown in aerial footage. (KABC)

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) --
In Corona, tolls for the new express lanes on the 91 Freeway are going up during peak hours, and the tolls will be in effect Monday through Friday.

Starting Monday, the tolls will be $3.85 between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Between those periods, the toll will be $4.95.

For the afternoon commute, tolls will be $3.85 for drivers going east toward McKinley Street between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The express lanes opened last week as part of a $1.4-billion project. In order to access the lanes, you need a transponder.

For more information you can visit: http://www.sr91project.info/tolled-express-lanes.
