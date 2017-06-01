TRAFFIC

AAA urges safety among teen drivers during summer's '100 deadliest days'

The annual period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is the most perilous on the road, with teenage drivers contributing heavily to the statistics, according to a report released by the American Automobile Association.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
According to a report released Thursday by the American Automobile Association, the annual period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is the most perilous on the road, with teenage drivers contributing heavily to collision statistics.

Teen crashes typically spike during the so-called "100 deadliest days," the organization said.

A brand new study released on Thursday reveals young drivers are three times as likely as adults to be involved in a deadly crash - and the deadly trend is on the rise. Fatal teen crashes increased more than 10 percent from 2015 to 2016.

"To reverse this alarming trend, the Auto Club, the California Department of Insurance and the LAPD urge parents to help reduce the number of deadly crashes on the road and talk to their teens about the dangers of risky behaviors behind the wheel," said Chris Baggaley, senior vice president of the Auto Club.

AAA said contributing factors in the crashes are distraction, not buckling up and speeding.
Forecasters predict killer 2017 hurricane season
LA deputies rescue teen threatening to jump off bridge
Hydrant sheared, traffic pole toppled in Westlake crash
eBay UK preventing ticket scalping for Manchester benefit concert
Vigil held for man killed in hit-run in South LA
