All EB lanes blocked on I-10 near Peck Road in El Monte, traffic being diverted

All eastbound lanes of the I-10 east of Peck Road in El Monte are blocked "until further notice," according to the California Highway Patrol.CHP has not disclosed the reason for the closure. The El Monte Police Department has said that they are assisting the CHP. Officers appear to be walking the highway with flashlights.Officers are allowing a few cars through the HOV lane, but will be diverting most cars at previous exits, including Valley Boulevard and Garvey.This story is developing. Check back for more information as it becomes available.