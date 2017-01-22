TRAFFIC

Boulders crash down on PCH in Malibu; road closes for up to 3 days

Images from Caltrans District 7 shows giant rocks blocking Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
Giant rocks came crashing down onto Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, causing a closure for up to three days, according to Caltrans officials.

PCH was closed in both directions at Topanga Canyon Boulevard while crews tried to clear the giant boulders and shore up the hillside.

Caltrans District 7 officials confirmed it could be two or three days before the road reopens again.

The startling rock slides happened amid the strongest rainstorm Southern California experienced this week, following several weeks of wet weather in the area.
