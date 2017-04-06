TRAFFIC

California gas tax, fee hike vote nears

EMBED </>More News Videos

California lawmakers are set to vote Thursday on Gov. Jerry Brown's proposed 12-cent gas tax increase that would fund major road repairs. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
California lawmakers are set to vote Thursday on Gov. Jerry Brown's proposed 12-cent gas tax increase that would fund major road repairs.

Brown and top legislative leaders pressed all week to convince their fellow Democrats to support the measure, but they faced mounting opposition from environmentalists and anti-tax crusaders.

The proposal aims to address a $59 billion backlog in deferred maintenance on state highways and $78 billion on local streets and roads.

The measure is projected to raise $52.4 billion over 10 years, with much of the money going toward fixing potholes and repairing bridges. Some of the funds will go toward public transit and biking and walking trails.

"This is a fee, a fee for the privilege of driving on our roads that the people pay for. And we've got to keep paying for them, otherwise, they're not going to work for us. It's just that simple," Brown said.

It would raise gas taxes by 12 cents a gallon - a 43-cent increase - and diesel taxes from 16 cents per gallon to 36 cents. Diesel sales taxes would also rise.

Drivers would also face a new annual fee to be paid with their vehicle registration, ranging from $25 to $175 depending on the value of their vehicle. The taxes and fees would rise each year with inflation.

Republicans say the state can fund road repairs with existing funds - an idea Democrats say would require cuts to education and social services that they're unwilling to make.

"Instead of taking money from the general fund to be able to properly fund transportation, they want to tax ordinary Californians, hardworking Californians, those who are in the low and middle class that are just trying to make ends meet," said Assembly Republican Leader Chad Mayes of Yucca Valley. "That's their answer - just tax, tax, tax."

Some Republicans have questioned why the state would raise taxes to repair its existing infrastructure without adding more lanes of traffic as the state's population swells.

The bill, SB1, is the first major legislation that must comply with an initiative approved last year by voters that requires lawmakers to publish legislation for 72 hours before voting on it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
trafficpoliticsjerry brownroad repairmoneycalifornia legislationgas pricestaxeslegislationCaliforniaRiversideRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Brown pushes for statewide gas tax increase plan in Riverside
Gas tax hike proposed to fund $52B plan to fix CA roads
Crew recalls fire truck tumbling off 15 Fwy as road collapses
TRAFFIC
SB 2 Fwy reopened in Glassell Park after crash involving milk tanker
Brown pushes for statewide gas tax increase plan in Riverside
Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down SB 405 Fwy in Signal Hill
15 Freeway closure in Fontana to last through weekend
More Traffic
Top Stories
Chair of House intel committee steps aside from Russia probe
Woman's body discovered near LA River in Long Beach
Woman survives horrific hit-and-run in Van Nuys
Most Americans oppose funding border wall, poll says
Documentary chronicles legendary rock photographer
Big Bear man, 63, arrested for alleged child porn possession
Port Hueneme burglary suspect had been twice deported
Show More
Retired Marine shot, killed in Lynwood
Hate crimes in LA up 15 percent in 2016, study finds
Malibu mocked with prank involving fake sanctuary city sign
Web-toed woman claiming to be mermaid found wandering road
Payless files for bankruptcy, to close dozens of CA shoe stores
More News
Top Video
Chair of House intel committee steps aside from Russia probe
Santa Ana teen accepted to all 8 Ivy League schools
Documentary chronicles legendary rock photographer
Retired Marine shot, killed in Lynwood
More Video