Caltrans to start I-5 repaving project north of 14 Fwy

If you're heading out to Magic Mountain you have a bumpy thrill ride before you even get there.The I-5 gets worn down by a million vehicles a week.The heaviest wear-and-tear comes from big rigs, which make up about 1 out of every 5 vehicles in that section.Now on a 15.8-mile stretch starting from Route 14 going northward, commuters will see new striping, shifting lanes and concrete barriers to hem in the flow of traffic as a major rehab moves forward.The $171 million infrastructure improvement project is focused on the outer number 3 and 4 lanes of the freeway. The concrete will be broken up and replaced.And on the inner number 1 and 2 lanes, broken slabs will be replaced and smoothed out.Caltrans says most of the work will happen overnight starting at 9 p.m. Monday going through Friday night. Concrete pouring will begin mid-September.Officials are urging commuters to be patient and cautious.