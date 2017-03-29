TRAFFIC

Crash, downed power pole closes PCH in Malibu

Both sides of Pacific Coast Highway were shut down as firefighters cleaned up downed power lines on the roadway Wednesday, March 29, 2017.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
A car crash that resulted in a downed power pole shut down both sides of Pacific Coast Highway, snarling the morning commute in the Malibu area on Wednesday.

The incident occurred shortly after 6 a.m. north of Las Flores Canyon Road. The California Highway Patrol said the duration of the closure was not known.

A downed power pole and wires were seen on the roadway near the wreck. It was not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

Traffic on PCH was backed up for miles in both directions.
DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
