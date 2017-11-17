Crash shuts down NB 110 Freeway in Highland Park

A crash on the 110 Freeway shut down all northbound lanes in Highland Park early Friday morning.The wreck occurred near Avenue 43 around 6:30 a.m. and resulted in a hard closure.It was not known if anyone was injured.Emergency crews were having a hard time getting to the scene of the crash, because the stretch of freeway does not have a shoulder.Southbound traffic was impacted as well due to onlookers.The crash was one of several across the Southland, which saw early morning drizzle resulting in slick roadways.DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.