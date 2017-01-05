  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
TRAFFIC

NB 710 Fwy in Commerce closed for weather-damaged concrete slab repairs

Caltrans crews worked to replace concrete slabs on the northbound 710 Freeway in Commerce near the 5 Freeway on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) --
Cracked and lifted concrete slabs damaged by Thursday's wet weather prompted an emergency closure of the northbound 710 Freeway near the 5 Freeway in Commerce.

The closure happened around 1:45 p.m. after crews noticed the slabs had large cracks and were coming off the ground, which could become a danger to drivers. Three slabs were replaced, but workers were evaluating others that may need to be changed.

On Wednesday, Caltrans employees noticed some slabs had cracks, but left it as is because of the oncoming rain storm. But the wet weather heavily damaged the slabs, causing the sudden closure.

Crews estimate the freeway could be reopened by 6 p.m.
