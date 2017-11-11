#Breaking Traffic Collision Bullis Rd/Compton Blvd St #LASD Dep & dispatcher being transp to hospital, unknown condition, More to follow. Please avoid LongBeach Bl — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) November 11, 2017

Three people, including a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy and a dispatcher, were transported to a hospital after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Compton, authorities said.The three-vehicle collision occurred shortly before 5 a.m. near the intersection of Bullis Road and Compton Boulevard, the sheriff's department said. A damaged LASD vehicle was seen at the crash site.While the sheriff's personnel and the civilian were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, a fourth person was treated at the scene for minor injuries.The cause of the incident was under investigation by the department's Traffic Services Detail.