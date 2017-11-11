TRAFFIC

Sheriff's deputy, dispatcher among 3 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Compton

A damaged Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle is seen in Long Beach after a crash on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. (Loudlabs)

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --
Three people, including a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy and a dispatcher, were transported to a hospital after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Compton, authorities said.

The three-vehicle collision occurred shortly before 5 a.m. near the intersection of Bullis Road and Compton Boulevard, the sheriff's department said. A damaged LASD vehicle was seen at the crash site.

While the sheriff's personnel and the civilian were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, a fourth person was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The cause of the incident was under investigation by the department's Traffic Services Detail.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffic
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Multiple injuries in fiery crash on NB 605 Freeway in Norwalk
Hollywood hit-and-run: Innocent driver hospitalized
Deputy, civilian driver suffer minor injuries in East LA crash
CA drivers feeling pinch at the pump as new gas tax takes effect
More Traffic
Top Stories
Child killed after vehicles crash into Boyle Heights taco stand
Gay couple attacked in South LA sparks hate crime investigation
1 in critical condition after pile-up near Disneyland
Attorney says body cam footage shows LAPD officer planting cocaine
High-speed chase ends in San Pedro; suspect in custody
Veteran LAPD accident investigator loses 2 sons in crash
Safety trainer stops armed man at Rancho Cucamonga business
Paramount family mourns man killed in carjacking rampage
Show More
CSULB shark lab runs out of money after increased sightings
Santa's Village packed full of new features for 2017
Tijuana organization provides for deported US veterans
Louis C.K. admits to sexual misconduct allegations
Family of bears sneak into Monrovia home
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos