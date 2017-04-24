A Harley Davidson motorcycle rider from Riverdale was killed after being hit by a stolen flatbed semitruck in Fresno County.The California Highway Patrol closed Highway 41 from Harlan Avenue to Laguna Avenue for several hours after a flatbed semitruck slammed into a motorcycle, killing the rider.Investigators said the motorcycle was stopped at the traffic light when the truck struck it from behind, dragging the motorcycle and driver into a field.The driver of the semitruck who ran away from the scene on foot is now in custody, authorities said. He has a French passport.The Lowes flatbed truck he was driving was stolen out of Los Angeles.