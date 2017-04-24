TRAFFIC

Driver of semitruck stolen from LA kills motorcycle rider in Fresno hit-and-run

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Harley Davidson motorcycle rider from Riverdale was killed after being hit by a stolen flatbed semi-truck in Fresno County. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
A Harley Davidson motorcycle rider from Riverdale was killed after being hit by a stolen flatbed semitruck in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol closed Highway 41 from Harlan Avenue to Laguna Avenue for several hours after a flatbed semitruck slammed into a motorcycle, killing the rider.

Investigators said the motorcycle was stopped at the traffic light when the truck struck it from behind, dragging the motorcycle and driver into a field.

The driver of the semitruck who ran away from the scene on foot is now in custody, authorities said. He has a French passport.

The Lowes flatbed truck he was driving was stolen out of Los Angeles.
Related Topics:
traffichit and runroad closuretraffic fatalitiesfresno countyCentral California
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Man threatening to jump off I-110 overpass in custody; lanes reopen
Officers push for people to be safe at railroad crossings
CHP on the lookout for motorists ignoring new distracted-driving law
CA Legislature passes Gov. Brown's $52B plan to fix roads, hike gas taxes
More Traffic
Top Stories
Armed man barricaded in DTLA building taken into custody
Mountain biker missing in OC found dead
7.1-magnitude quake strikes Chile
5-year-old boy remains missing amid frantic search
Thousands march to commemorate anniversary of Armenian genocide
Man gets 15 years in prison for 2014 Da Vinci apartment fire
Uncle backs up truck, fatally strikes toddler in South LA
Show More
'Happy Days' star Erin Moran likely died from cancer, authorities say
Obama holds 1st public event since leaving office
OC dental clinic where children contracted infections reopens
Falcons player receives heartfelt thank you note from family on plane
Then and now: 25 years after the 1992 LA riots
More News
Top Video
Armed man barricaded in DTLA building taken into custody
5-year-old boy remains missing amid frantic search
Thousands march to commemorate anniversary of Armenian genocide
OC dental clinic where children contracted infections reopens
More Video