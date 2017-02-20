TRAFFIC

Fatal crash blocks 22 Freeway in Westminster

Traffic was at a standstill on the westbound SR-22 in Westminster following a fatal crash on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
WESTMINSTER, Calif. (KABC) --
All lanes of the westbound 22 Freeway in Westminster were blocked following a fatal crash Monday morning.

The crash was reported shortly before 5 a.m. near the Knott Street exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses said two vehicles were speeding when one crashed into another and hit the center divider, according to the CHP. At least one person got out of a vehicle and was struck by oncoming traffic, authorities said.

Traffic was being diverted at Knott to Garden Grove Boulevard. It was unknown how long the closure will last.

City News Service contributed to this report.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
