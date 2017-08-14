TRAFFIC

Fatal crash shuts down 134 Freeway transition roads in Toluca Lake

A fatal motorcycle crash has shut down transition roads to the 134 Freeway in Toluca Lake during rush hour Monday morning, causing traffic to build as officials work to clear the scene.

The crash was reported shortly before 4:30 a.m. on the eastbound 134 at Cahuenga Boulevard. One motorcyclist was killed after striking a center divider.

All lanes of the southbound 101 transition to the eastbound 134 were closed, as well as all lanes of the southbound 170 to the 134.

The closure was expected to be in place until coroner and California Highway Patrol officials completed their investigation, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.
