Head-on crash shuts down Malibu Canyon Road

SIGALERT IN MALIBU: MALIBU CANYON ROAD JNO PCH, BOTH DIRECTIONS WILL BE BLOCKED FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A TRAFFIC COLLISION — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) October 19, 2017

A head-on car crash forced the closure of a major thoroughfare in Malibu Thursday morning.The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Malibu Canyon Road between Pacific Coast Highway and Harbor Vista Drive.Both directions of Malibu Canyon Road just north of PCH was shut down. The duration of the closure was unknown.At least one person suffered a moderate head injury and was transported to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, according to a California Highway Patrol log about the incident.The cause of the wreck was not immediately known.