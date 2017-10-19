TRAFFIC

Head-on crash shuts down Malibu Canyon Road

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
A head-on car crash forced the closure of a major thoroughfare in Malibu Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Malibu Canyon Road between Pacific Coast Highway and Harbor Vista Drive.

Both directions of Malibu Canyon Road just north of PCH was shut down. The duration of the closure was unknown.


At least one person suffered a moderate head injury and was transported to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, according to a California Highway Patrol log about the incident.

The cause of the wreck was not immediately known.
