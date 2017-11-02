TRAFFIC

Hollywood hit-and-run: Innocent driver hospitalized after car overturns; suspect sought

EMBED </>More Videos

A driver was hospitalized and a hit-and-run suspect was being sought after a high-speed crash on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2017, left a car overturned at an intersection in Hollywood. (KABC)

By
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A driver was hospitalized and a hit-and-run suspect was being sought after a high-speed crash Wednesday night left a car overturned at an intersection in Hollywood, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the collision occurred shortly before midnight at the intersection of Western Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

The male suspect was speeding northbound on Western when he plowed into another vehicle, investigators said. The impact was powerful enough to flip the second car onto its roof.

The suspect's car smashed into at least three other parked vehicles before the driver got out and ran away, the LAPD said. A description of that driver was not available.

The hospitalized victim was not seriously injured.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffichit and runcrashlapdlos angeles police departmentHollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Deputy, civilian driver suffer minor injuries in East LA crash
CA drivers feeling pinch at the pump as new gas tax takes effect
3 teens killed, 3 injured when SUV slams into tree in Oxnard
2 pedestrians killed in Huntington Park car crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
Encino home believed to belong to Yasiel Puig burglarized
Dodgers' World Series dreams dashed as Astros take 1st-ever title
SoCal family missing in Brazilian jungle found safe
Cops: Student smeared bodily fluids on roommate's belongings
Arrest made after high-speed chase in LA County
Astros player Carlos Correa makes post-title proposal
3 killed in Colorado Walmart shooting; suspect arrested
Deputy, civilian driver suffer minor injuries in East LA crash
Show More
Tyrese says he's OK after crying in Facebook video
Video shows good Samaritans stop suspected rapist in Lancaster
Kidde recalls nearly 38 million fire extinguishers
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
Metal BBs, wooden bat used to torture Palmdale boy, prosecution says
More News
Top Video
Encino home believed to belong to Yasiel Puig burglarized
Dodgers' World Series dreams dashed as Astros take 1st-ever title
3 killed in Colorado Walmart shooting; suspect arrested
Video shows good Samaritans stop suspected rapist in Lancaster
More Video