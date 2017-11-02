A driver was hospitalized and a hit-and-run suspect was being sought after a high-speed crash Wednesday night left a car overturned at an intersection in Hollywood, authorities said.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the collision occurred shortly before midnight at the intersection of Western Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.The male suspect was speeding northbound on Western when he plowed into another vehicle, investigators said. The impact was powerful enough to flip the second car onto its roof.The suspect's car smashed into at least three other parked vehicles before the driver got out and ran away, the LAPD said. A description of that driver was not available.The hospitalized victim was not seriously injured.