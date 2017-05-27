LAPD conducting sobriety checkpoints through Memorial Day weekend

Before joining in on Memorial Day fun, Los Angeles police want to remind Southern Californians drinking and driving don't mix.Within the first 90 minutes of setting up a checkpoint in Marina del Rey Friday night, four drivers were arrested for DUI.The checkpoint, east of the Venice Pier, is one of several taking place over the weekend.The LAPD's Pacific Division has had a spike in alcohol-related collisions - some happened on Washington Boulevard, a main route to the beach.There are signs letting drivers know there's a sobriety checkpoint ahead. Those who make an illegal U-turn to avoid the checkpoint will get stopped by motorcycle officers monitoring the area.