TRAFFIC

Laurel Canyon Boulevard to reopen after month-long, weather-related closure

EMBED </>More News Videos

Laurel Canyon Boulevard, a major road connecting the San Fernando Valley to Hollywood, is set to reopen Saturday afternoon. (KABC)

By
HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Laurel Canyon Boulevard, a major road connecting the San Fernando Valley to Hollywood, is set to reopen Saturday afternoon.

The roadway was closed early January after heavy rains saturated a hillside, causing a 9,000-pound slab of concrete from a home's foundation to tumble down onto the street.

Crews worked to stabilize the hillside before announcing the reopening. Some work Saturday morning was slowed down because of light showers, but once the rain cleared, workers were able to move K-rails to the curbs.

Workers will also clean up leftover debris from the road and re-stripe it.

During the month-long closure, storefront owners said it affected their business and caused traffic nightmares. The closure put pressure on alternative routes, such as Coldwater Canyon Drive.

Laurel Canyon is expected to reopen around 3 p.m.
Related Topics:
trafficweatherrainroad closurestorm damagetraffic delayHollywood HillsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Laurel Canyon closure affecting area businesses
Laurel Canyon still closed after wall slides down saturated hill
Concrete retaining wall threatens to tumble off Hollywood Hills hillside
TRAFFIC
Wrecks pile up on rain-drenched Inland Empire freeways
Several lanes closed on 405 North in Westchester due to multi-vehicle crash
Ortega Highway closed between Lake Elsinore, OC for repairs
Rookie firefighter saves life of jumper in Hollywood
More Traffic
Top Stories
Health officials investigating meningitis death of LAUSD teacher
Man reunited with dog stranded on Mt. Baldy after hiking accident
Cardiac arrest victim honors OC paramedics for saving her life
Mother of 5 in critical condition after hit-and-run in Ontario
Suspicious package in heart of Hollywood cleared, police say
Take these precautions when driving in rain
Mourner killed at Santa Ana site of deadly shooting memorial
Show More
6.5-M earthquake hits Philippines, killing at least 3, injuring 80
Arrest made in Long Beach attacks targeting elderly victims
NBA referee goes the extra mile to stay in shape
Immigration raids net 160 arrests throughout SoCal, ICE says
Homeland Security head tours SoCal border as wall plan takes shape
More News
Top Video
Cardiac arrest victim honors OC paramedics for saving her life
Take these precautions when driving in rain
Mother of 5 in critical condition after hit-and-run in Ontario
Homeland Security head tours SoCal border as wall plan takes shape
More Video