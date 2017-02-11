HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Laurel Canyon Boulevard, a major road connecting the San Fernando Valley to Hollywood, is set to reopen Saturday afternoon.
The roadway was closed early January after heavy rains saturated a hillside, causing a 9,000-pound slab of concrete from a home's foundation to tumble down onto the street.
Crews worked to stabilize the hillside before announcing the reopening. Some work Saturday morning was slowed down because of light showers, but once the rain cleared, workers were able to move K-rails to the curbs.
Workers will also clean up leftover debris from the road and re-stripe it.
During the month-long closure, storefront owners said it affected their business and caused traffic nightmares. The closure put pressure on alternative routes, such as Coldwater Canyon Drive.
Laurel Canyon is expected to reopen around 3 p.m.