TRAFFIC

Los Angeles Department of Transportation giving scofflaws the boot

EMBED </>More Videos

The new Smart Boot, ready to be used by LADOT's Scofflaw Unit, will allow drivers to unlock the device themselves. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Department of Transportation is bringing back the boot.

The tire-locking device hasn't been used by Los Angeles traffic officers since 2009. The new Smart Boot, ready to be used by LADOT's Scofflaw Unit, will allow drivers to unlock the device themselves.

A scofflaw, according to LADOT, is a motorist with five or more unpaid traffic citations. Once booted, motorists can call the phone number provided, pay by phone, receive a code and enter it to release the device.

"People value their time and they're on the move... If they're going to their car, they're going somewhere," said Paylock's Matthew Silverman, the company contracting with Los Angeles to provide the Smart Boot.

LADOT believes the self-releasing boot is fast, fair and convenient. "We found that it was labor intensive (before)," said Deputy Chief of Parking Enforcement Brian Hale.

"Traffic officers not only had to install the boot but upon payment, had to return to the location to remove the boot," said Hale.

"It's amazing how many people don't pay their citations," said traffic officer Carolina Melgar.

Melgar uses the license plate recognition device on her vehicle to locate scofflaw motorists parked on city streets.

LADOT officers also believes the new Smart Boot will make the job safer. "It cuts down on the time we do encounter hostile citizens," said Melgar.

LADOT will use 300 boots during a one-year pilot program.

They hope this updated technology will generate at least $10 million a year in overdue fines.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffictrafficparkingLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Lanes restored in Playa del Rey after residents complain of traffic problems
$629M loan finalized for 405 Fwy widening in OC
Car fire on I-5 in Commerce leads to major backup
2 remain critical after Agua Dulce crash that killed 3
More Traffic
Top Stories
Suspect found dead after Hollywood motel barricade
Marine K-9 with cancer gets tear-filled farewell
3 killed in head-on crash on 101 Freeway in Ventura
Soldier surprises cousin during Long Beach elementary graduation
Corporate manslaughter possible in UK high-rise fire
Bieber strikes paparazzo with pickup in Beverly Hills
Larry David discovers he's related to Bernie Sanders
Pet of the Week: 6-month-old terrier mix named Ellie
Show More
State Dept. warns travelers of possibly tainted alcohol in Mexico
Riverside councilman resigns amid domestic abuse allegations
USC president says new protocols to be made amid former dean drug allegations
Jeff Bezos is the new richest person in the world
Company orders worldwide thrill ride shutdown after Ohio State Fair accident
More News
Top Video
3 killed in head-on crash on 101 Freeway in Ventura
Marine K-9 with cancer gets tear-filled farewell
Riverside councilman resigns amid domestic abuse allegations
Soldier surprises cousin during Long Beach elementary graduation
More Video