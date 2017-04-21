TRAFFIC

Man threatening to jump off 110 Freeway overpass in custody; lanes reopen

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Both directions of the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles were back open after a person threatening to jump off an overpass shut down all lanes during rush-hour traffic on Friday.

Los Angeles police and fire officials responded to the incident shortly before 5:30 p.m. at Wilshire Boulevard above the freeway, authorities said.

LAFD crews placed an air-rescue cushion while they worked with the LAPD to get the man to surrender to authorities.

Meantime, California Highway Patrol officials closed both directions of the busy freeway, causing a massive backup in the area.

The man, who was not identified, safely surrendered to officers shortly before 6:30 p.m. and was taken into custody. All lanes of the freeway were back open.


No further information was released.
