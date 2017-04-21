^SIGALERT IN LOS ANGELES- NB and SB I-110 AT WILSHIRE BLOCKED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE DUE TO POLICE ACTIVITY- REF LAPD — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) April 22, 2017

110 FWY UPDATE: Person threatening to jump off 110 Fwy overpass in DTLA is safely taken into custody https://t.co/z8Xi8O4ONS pic.twitter.com/2eYAn4LSPu — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 22, 2017

Both directions of the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles were back open after a person threatening to jump off an overpass shut down all lanes during rush-hour traffic on Friday.Los Angeles police and fire officials responded to the incident shortly before 5:30 p.m. at Wilshire Boulevard above the freeway, authorities said.LAFD crews placed an air-rescue cushion while they worked with the LAPD to get the man to surrender to authorities.Meantime, California Highway Patrol officials closed both directions of the busy freeway, causing a massive backup in the area.The man, who was not identified, safely surrendered to officers shortly before 6:30 p.m. and was taken into custody. All lanes of the freeway were back open.No further information was released.