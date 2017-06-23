Metro approved a plan Thursday to extend the Gold Line through the San Gabriel Valley to Claremont.The move is the first use of Measure M funds, which voters approved last year. The $1.4 billion project will extend the Gold Line from Azusa, where it ends right now, 11 miles farther east to Claremont and then eventually another mile to Montclair.L.A. Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger said more people on the Gold Line means fewer on the freeways."We have an opportunity to get cars not only off the 210 freeway, but the 10 freeway," she said.This is the first time the light rail will extend into the Inland Empire. L.A. Metro said commuters will be able to travel from Montclair to downtown L.A. in less than an hour."It'll make it easier. If you miss Metrolink, you can get always get on the Gold Line," said commuter Jesus Saucedo.As far as extending the Gold Line from Claremont to Montclair, that's up to the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority, and that will cost another $70 million. A spokesperson said half of that funding is already in place.