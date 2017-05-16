DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Downtown Los Angeles could see new traffic headaches throughout the summer and fall as several major streets and freeway ramps are shut down for a Metro project.
The agency's Regional Connector Transit Project will link the Metro Gold Line Little Tokyo/Arts District Station to the 7th Street/Metro Center Station.
Construction for the project will shut down traffic in the area from June 3 to Nov. 4.
Sixth Street will be closed between Hope and Flower, while sidewalks on 6th and Flower will be modified, with three remaining crosswalks.
The closures will also affect the 110 Freeway, with the 6th Street offramp closed on the southbound side and the northbound offramp reduced from two lanes to one.
Bus lines operated by Metro, Foothill Transit, Santa Monica Big Blue Bus, Montebello, Torrance and LADOT will also be affected.
The $1.75 billion project is scheduled to be completed by 2021.