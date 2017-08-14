TRAFFIC

Motorcyclist killed on 134 Freeway in Toluca Lake; lanes back open

A fatal motorcycle crash has shut down transition roads to the 134 Freeway in Toluca Lake during rush hour Monday morning, causing traffic to build as officials work to clear the scene. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
TOLUCA LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash that shut down transition roads in Toluca Lake during rush hour traffic Monday morning.

The crash was reported shortly before 4:30 a.m. on the eastbound 134 at Cahuenga Boulevard. One motorcyclist was killed after apparently striking a center divider and being hit by cars on the road.

All lanes of the southbound 101 transition to the eastbound 134 were closed, as well as all lanes of the southbound 170 to the 134, which caused a major traffic backup for miles during the morning commute.

The closure was in place until coroner and California Highway Patrol officials completed their investigation, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.

Riverside Drive heading eastbound was a recommended alternate route for morning commuters at Cahuenga Boulevard.

All lanes were back open shortly after 9 a.m.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.
