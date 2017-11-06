TRAFFIC

Multiple injuries in fiery 3-vehicle crash on 605 Fwy in Norwalk; all NB lanes closed

A fiery multi-vehicle crash on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, injured several people and prompted the closure of all northbound lanes on the 605 Freeway in Norwalk, authorities said. (KABC)

A fiery multi-vehicle crash injured several people and prompted the closure of all northbound lanes on the 605 Freeway in Norwalk, authorities said.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, which was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. near Firestone Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. The number of people injured and their conditions were not immediately known.

Firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished a blaze that engulfed a minivan involved in the collision.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
