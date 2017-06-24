NB 101 back open in Valley Village after hourslong closure

Drove through the 101 fwy this morning. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/n06JLUJknn — Argel T. Dionio (@ArgelDionio) June 24, 2017

Traffic backed up for miles! People are driving backwards to exit via the onramp! (Clip via @SeanSauceTV) pic.twitter.com/F2NLwy0NGE — Koren Young (@KorenYoung) June 24, 2017

All lanes of the northbound 101 Freeway in the Valley Village area were back open Saturday afternoon after a cement truck rollover crash that led to a fuel spill prompted a full closure.The crash was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. near Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, resulting in the closure of all lanes.The incident led to approximately 75 gallons of fuel spilling, with some making it into the storm drain before firefighters arrived with barriers.No injuries were reported, and LAFD Hazmat crews responded to assist in the evaluation.The SigAlert was extended to at least 1:45 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. All lanes were back open by about 2 p.m.