NB 101 blocked in Valley Village after cement truck rollover

All lanes of the northbound 101 Freeway were blocked on Saturday after a cement truck rollover crash in the Valley Village area.The crash was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. near Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, resulting in the closure of all lanes.The incident led to approximately 75 gallons of fuel spilling, with some making it into the storm drain before firefighters arrived with barriers.No injuries were reported, and LAFD Hazmat crews were responding to assist in the evaluation.It was unclear how long the full closure would last.