TRAFFIC

NB 405 shut down for more than an hour in San Fernando Valley after crash

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway were shut down at Sherman Way in the San Fernando Valley for more than an hour after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday evening.

The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m.

Preliminary reports indicate the vehicle involved in the crash was traveling on the southbound side but overturned and landed on the northbound side.

At least one person was reported trapped in a vehicle initially and listed in critical condition.

The northbound freeway remained shut down for more than an hour, with all lanes reopening by 6:45 p.m.

Southbound lanes were not closed.
