NB 405 to be closed near LAX overnight for Metro project

Driving on the 405 Freeway is about to become more of a headache.With construction set to begin on the next phase of Metro's Crenshaw/LAX line, the northbound lanes of the 405 will be completely closed overnight between Century and La Tijera boulevards.The closure will start at 10 p.m. Monday. It will be in effect every night this week from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., ending on Friday.The next set of closures starts next Monday.The entire project will include complete or partial shutdowns over a two-mile stretch of the 405 through Aug. 18.Once complete, Metro's Crenshaw/LAX line will stretch more than 8 miles, serving Los Angeles, Inglewood and El Segundo.The closures will allow construction crews to remove the wood used to frame and build a bridge along Florence Avenue, which is part of the Crenshaw/LAX line project. Removing the wood framing is one of the last steps in completing the bridge.Only northbound traffic will be affected. Motorists will be diverted off the 405 at the Florence/Manchester exits. Detour signs will be posted and traffic control officers assigned to manage any trouble spots.Weekends are exempt from the closures."What we're asking our motorists to do is really to plan ahead if you have to go to LAX late at night," said Metro spokesman Anthony Crump. "If you have friends or family you're picking up, plan on some delays, maybe look at some alternate routes but make sure you're prepared for some small delays."