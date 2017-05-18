SIGALERT: NB US-101 AT WESTERN AVE, ALL LANES BLOCKED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE DUE TO LAPD POLICE ACTIVITY — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) May 18, 2017

All northbound lanes on the 101 Freeway were temporarily shut down Thursday morning in Hollywood due to what Los Angeles police called a possible suicide investigation.The closure and SigAlert went into effect on the highway at Western Avenue around 4 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.All lanes were reopened at approximately 6 a.m.Details on the possible suicide investigation were not immediately released.