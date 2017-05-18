TRAFFIC

Possible suicide temporarily shuts down NB 101 Freeway in Hollywood

Cars are directed off the 101 Freeway following a closure near Western Avenue in Hollywood on Thursday, May 18, 2017.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
All northbound lanes on the 101 Freeway were temporarily shut down Thursday morning in Hollywood due to what Los Angeles police called a possible suicide investigation.

The closure and SigAlert went into effect on the highway at Western Avenue around 4 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

All lanes were reopened at approximately 6 a.m.

Details on the possible suicide investigation were not immediately released.
