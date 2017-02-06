TRAFFIC

SB 15 Freeway closed in corona due to fuel spill

A fuel spill shut down all lanes of the southbound 15 Freeway in Corona Monday morning.

The incident took place along the southbound 15 Freeway just south of the 91 Freeway. All traffic was diverted to the eastbound 91 Freeway, according to a tweet from Caltrans.

The duration of the closure was not immediately known.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
