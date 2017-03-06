A crash involving a semi-truck shut down all southbound lanes of the 215 Freeway in Riverside on Monday.The accident occurred shortly after noon near the Van Buren Boulevard exit. The semi-truck was towing a trailer and heading northbound in the No. 2 lane on the freeway.For an unknown reason, the car veered left into the center median, collided with a guardrail and overturned. The trailer then went into the southbound lanes of the freeway.As cars passed the southbound lanes, the trailer went through and struck four cars. One of the drivers in one of the cars suffered minor injuries. It was unclear if anyone else was injured.Emergency officials said the driver of the semi was successfully extricated from the wreckage. A female passenger was also with him. The driver suffered major injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. The woman suffered moderate injuries, authorities said.The southbound 215 Freeway was closed between Van Buren Boulevard and Harley Knox Boulevard. Traffic was backed up to the 60 Freeway.It was unclear when the freeway would reopen, but it was expected to affect the evening commute, according to the California Highway Patrol.The cause of the crash was not immediately known.